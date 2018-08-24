Wings Blanked by Chiefs, 3-0, Friday Night

Kyle McGowin tossed seven dominant innings as the Syracuse Chiefs shutout the Red Wings, 3-0, Friday night in the Salt City.

The Wings (58-71) managed just four hits in the loss. A Kennys Vargas double in the fourth inning was the lone extra base on the night for Rochester.

Wings starter Chase De Jong turned in a quality start himself. He allowed just a solo home run to Yadiel Hernandez in the second inning and a two-run single to Chris Dominguez in the seventh inning. In all, he went 6.1 innings and allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four.

With McGowin out of the game, the Wings tried to mount a rally in the eighth inning. Jordan Pacheco reached on a one-out single and Nick Gordon and Gregorio Petit each drew two-out walks to load the bases for one of the hottest hitters in the league in Vargas. However, Vargas would lift a 2-1 offering from Austen Williams to deep left that Moises Sierra was able to track down to end the threat.

Jake Reed tossed 1.2 clean innings behind De Jong.

Despite the loss, the Wings still lead the season series, 9-8, against the Chiefs.

The series continues on Saturday with the Duel of the Dishes 2.0 - the Plates and Salt Potatoes.

