Durham Bulls Game Notes - Friday, August 24. 2018

Durham Bulls (71-57) at Norfolk Tides (67-52)

RHP Austin Pruitt (2-0, 3.14) vs. RHP Donnie Hart (3-0, 1.82)

After falling 5-0 in the series finale to the Gwinnett Stripers, the Durham Bulls hit the road to open a seven-game road trip with the first of four games at the Norfolk Tides on Friday night at Harbor Park. Austin Pruitt is scheduled to start for the Bulls, opposite Donnie Hart for the Tides at Harbor Park. First pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The Bulls can clinch the South Division for the second consecutive year with a four-game sweep of the Tides and secure back-to-back playoff berths for the first time since 2013 & 2014. Durham's lead in the South Division shrunk to 4.5 games with the combination of a Bulls split and Norfolk defeating Charlotte 9-8 at Harbor Park on Thursday afternoon.

