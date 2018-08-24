LHV Game Notes

International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs





The IronRail Series continues as the first-place IronPigs (76-52) play the opener of a four-game, home series against the Scranton/WB RailRiders (66-61) at Coca-Cola Park... With a 3-2 win in Syracuse last night, the Pigs took the rubber match of the three-game series and trimmed their Magic Number to two. With a win tonight, the Pigs will clinch their first-ever North Division title along with their third-consecutive trip to the IL postseason and fourth in their 11-year history. Lehigh Valley, which reached its season apex on Aug. 5 at 70-43 (.619) and 11.0 games up, owns a 48-27 record since June 3 -- going from 0.5 games back to 10.0 games ahead... The RailRiders -- the Yankees' top affiliate -- scored a 7-3 win in Buffalo yesterday to snap a three-game skid and avoid being swept in a three-game series at Coca-Cola Field. Still, the Riders have gone just 11-14 since July 29.

RHP Tom Eshelman (2-12, 5.61) will start for LHV against RHP Mike King (2-0, 1.74).

First-Pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

