Indians and Tides Rained out in Norfolk

August 7, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





NORFOLK, VA. - Wednesday's game between the Indianapolis Indians and Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to rain. The two clubs will play a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon, with game one beginning at 12:05 p.m.

Both games of Thursday's twin bill are scheduled for seven innings. The Indians are on the longest remaining road trip of the season but return to Victory Field on Tuesday, August 13.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.