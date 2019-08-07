Indians and Tides Rained out in Norfolk
August 7, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
NORFOLK, VA. - Wednesday's game between the Indianapolis Indians and Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to rain. The two clubs will play a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon, with game one beginning at 12:05 p.m.
Both games of Thursday's twin bill are scheduled for seven innings. The Indians are on the longest remaining road trip of the season but return to Victory Field on Tuesday, August 13.
