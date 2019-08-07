Game Notes: Louisville Bats (47-67) at Lehigh Valley IronPigs (54-58)

August 7, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 115, Away 58

Louisville Bats (47-67) at Lehigh Valley IronPigs (54-58)

RHP Sal Romano (4-7, 4.55) vs. RHP Dan Straily (0-1, 10.80)

7:05 PM | Wednesday, August 7, 2019 | Coca-Cola Park

LISTEN: Nick Curran, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

TONIGHT'S GAME: Louisville will try to tie the series against the top farm club of the Philadelphia Phillies with right-hander Sal Romano set to make his fifth start of the season. LOU will try to snap its three-game losing streak after winning 7 of their previous 8 games before the recent skid. Romano has allowed just one run in 15.0 innings as a starter this season, good for an ERA of 0.60.

AGAINST LEHIGH VALLEY: Louisville and Lehigh Valley met for the first time all season on Wednesday night, with the Bats dropping a 5-4 ballgame to fall to 1-8 at Coca-Cola Park since 2017. Interestingly, in a game against the IronPigs last season on August 11 at Louisville Slugger Field, the Bats lost by a run in a game in which they led by 3, just like yesterday.

ON PACE TO SET TEAM HR RECORD: Louisville has hit 149 home runs through 114 games, on pace for 183 home runs, which would easily surpass the current club record of 166 homers hit by the 1999 RiverBats. Last season, LOU finished with 113 homers in 137 games. With its next homer, LOU would have its fifth season with 150+ home runs in franchise history, and first since the 2010 Bats finished with 160.

THEY GROW UP SO FAST: Current Reds teammates Aristides Aquino and Brian O'Grady still have the most combined home runs among all International League pairings, with 55 homers between the two. Aquino has 28 HR with the Bats this season, and O'Grady has 27 HR.

HR Players Club

55 Aquino/O'Grady LOU

54 Bradley/Haase COL

53 Duvall/Jackson GWN

TRANSACTIONS: On Wednesday, the Bats added RHP Brad Boxberger and IF Alfredo Rodriguez to their 25-man roster. Boxberger was cut loose by the Nationals organization on Monday after making 8 apps (1-1, 1.04 ERA, one save) with Class AA Harrisburg. He began the season in Kansas City, making 29 apps (1-3, 5.40, one save) with the Royals before getting released on July 1.

- Boxberger was drafted by the Reds in the first round (43rd overall) in 2009, making 25 apps for the Bats in 2011. He went 1-2 with a 2.93 ERA (9er/27.2ip) and 7 saves. On December 17, 2011, the right-hander was traded to San Diego, along with 1B Yonder Alonso, C Yasmani Grandal and RHP Edinson Volquez in exchange for RHP Mat Latos.

- IF Alfredo Rodriguez was transferred from Class AA Chattanooga. The 25-year-old prospect was batting .286 (117-for-409) with 50 runs, 18 doubles, 2 triples, one home run, 25 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 104 games for the Lookouts.

TOUGH LOSS: The Bats led 4-1 after a three-run top of the fifth inning, with Mitch Nay, Nick Longhi and Christian Colon all singling in the frame. The lead was short-lived, however, as veteran slugger Logan Morrison blasted his 18th IL homer of the season in the bottom of the inning, with the IronPigs eventually winning 5-4. With the loss, the Bats fell to 30-27 when scoring first in ballgames.

- Last season, LOU finished last in the IL in winning percentage (.609) when scoring first with a 42-27 record. The Bats also fell to 13-26 (.333) in one-run games this season, which ranks last in the IL. LOU has not finished a season ranking last in that category since at least 2007.

BLANDY: Shortstop Alex Blandino went 2-for-4 with a double last night, hitting safely in 9 of his last 10 games. In 10 apps since July 27, he leads the Bats with a .361 (13-for-36) average, hitting one home run with 5 RBI and 7 walks.

REFFIN' IT: Outfielder Rob Refsnyder went 2-for-4 with his ninth home run of the season, a solo shot in the second inning to give the Bats a 1-0 lead. Since coming off the 7-day injured list on July 31, he is batting .318 (7-for-22) with a pair of doubles and home runs.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.