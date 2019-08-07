Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Toledo (7:05 p.m.)

August 7, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Fifth Third Field | Toledo, OH| Game # 115| Away Game #57

BUFFALO BISONS (58-56, T-2nd, -6.0 North) at TOLEDO MUD HENS (51-63, 3rd, -13.5 West)

RHP Conor Fisk (3-6, 5.46) vs TBA

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons play game two of their three-game series with the Toledo Mud Hens. The Herd will round out this week's six-game road trip with a three-game set against the Clippers in Columbus before an off day next Monday.

Last Game: BUF 5, TOL 7

The Bisons led through seven innings yesterday as they started off early, scoring two runs in the top of the first. Buffalo out-hit Toledo in yesterday's game, but the Mud Hens were able to fight back and score four runs in the bottom of the eighth to finish off the comeback win. LHP Anthony Kay had a strong start in his second turn with his new team, tossing 5.0 IP while striking out six and allowing two runs.

Toledo Mud Hens (0-1)

Buffalo and Toledo are meeting for the first of two series in the 2019 season. The two teams were evenly split at three games each after winnings a series a piece in 2018. The teams will meet for the second, and final time the season in Buffalo 8/13-8/15.

Today's Starter

RHP Conor Fisk makes his 12th start of the year tonight, as he carries a 3-6 record with him and a 5.46 ERA. This year, Fisk has better results on the road, with a 3.43 ERA compared to a 8.16 ERA at Sahlen Field. His last start came against Syracuse where he went a season high 6.0 IP, allowing three runs and striking out four.

Billy McKinney

OF Billy McKinney helped lead the Herd's offensive attack, going 3-3 with two walks on the night. McKinney also drove in two runs to get his Bisons total to 20 and came around to score in the first inning.

Patrick Kivlehan

INF Patrick Kivlehan added to his team-leading RBI total last night as he drove in one run and now has 62 on the season. Kivlehan finsihed 2-5 while hitting his third triple of the year. He has stayed hot as of late, as he is 7-12 (.583) in his last three games.

Andy Burns

INF Andy Burns was named the International League Batter of the Week for the week of 7/29-8/4. The third-year Bison collected 14 hits, batting .500 (14-28) for the week. Burns had back-to-back three-hit games for the team to help lead the league in hits for the previous week, adding seven RBI in the process. Burns is now hitting .287 overall on the season with 11 HR and 44 RBI. Burns has played in 330 career games with 326 career base hits with the Herd, placing him seventh in the team's Modern Era (1985-present) in each category.

Blue Jays

Toronto (46-70) opened up a six-run lead over the Tampa Bay Rays, but could not hold in in their 7-6 extra innings loss on Tuesday night. INF Bo Bichette went 2-5 at the plate, including a double that helped the rookie make history. Bichette became the first batter to collect 10 extra-base hits in his first nine career MLB games. This afternoon, the Blue Jays close out their 10-game road trip against the Rays with RHP Wilmer Font starting.

