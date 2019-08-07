Bats Fall to IronPigs, 2-1

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Louisville Bats (47-68) lost by a 2-1 score to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (55-58) on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park. For the first time this season, the Bats were one-hit by the opposition.

After sitting through a lengthy, 97-minute rain delay, play finally got underway at 8:42 p.m. Lehigh Valley scored the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single from Tuesday night's hero, Logan Morrison. Bats starter Sal Romano (4-7, 4.55) got the no-decision in 2.0 innings of work, allowing the one run on two hits, walking one and striking out five.

Louisville went on to tie the ballgame in the top of the sixth when shortstop Alfredo Rodriguez, making his Triple-A debut, drove in Jose Siri with an RBi groundout to make it a 1-1 game. Louisville's offense never got it going, with Christian Colon's single being the only Bats hit of the night.

Lehigh Valley starter Dan Straily was brilliant, giving up just one run (unearned) across 7.0 innings. The former Cincinnati Red walked just one batter and struck out seven in the win. Pigs reliever JD Hammer (2-1, 11.88) tossed a scoreless eighth and got the win. The IronPigs took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning when Jose Pirela crossed the plate on an R.J. Alaniz wild pitch.

The Bats employed five different relief pitchers, combining for 6.0 innings of one-run ball. That included the 2019 Bats debut of Brad Boxberger, who originally started with the Reds and pitched for Louisville in 2011. He tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in his return to the organization.

A series sweep will be on the minds of the IronPigs Thursday night, as Louisville will look to stave off another loss. Right-hander Jesus Reyes (0-4, 4.94) will start for the Bats, expected to oppose Lehigh Valley right-hander Enyel De Los Santos (5-5, 3.63) with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

