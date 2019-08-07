Red Wings Set Franchise Record for Home Runs in a Season

August 7, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have set a franchise record for home runs in a season. The historic long ball came off the bat of Zander Wiel, who hit a 427-foot two-out solo homer in the 2nd inning off Gwinnett's Kyle Wright on Wednesday at Frontier Field. It was the team's 155th homer of the year, breaking the previous mark of 154 set in 1959.

Rochester is the third International League team to set a franchise record for home runs in a season in 2019. Gwinnett has shattered its previous high of 123, breaking the record on June 28. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke its previous record of 164 on July 17. Several other IL teams are on pace to break their home run record including Columbus, which entered Wednesday tied for its franchise record with a league-high 182 homers this season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.