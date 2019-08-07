Bisons Power Way to 7-2 Win against Toledo

Buffalo put Tuesday's loss in the rear-view mirror and used three home runs to help power their way to a 7-2 win against Toledo Wednesday night at Fifth Third Field.

Rowdy Tellez opened the fifth inning with a double and Socrates Brito hit a two-out single to center that plated Tellez to tie the game at one. The Bisons two-out offense didn't stop there though as the very next batter, Andy Burns, hit a two-run home run. Michael De La Cruz connected on a solo shot of his own to go back-to-back with Burns and give Buffalo the 4-1 advantage.

The Herd put some padding on the lead in the sixth when Richard Urena singled to begin the frame and Tellez doubled for the second time in the ballgame. Anthony Alford followed the two hits by crushing a three-run homer to center in his first game since spending over a month on the Injured List.

The seven runs came after Frank Schwindel singled in Ronny Rodriguez in the second inning to give the MudHens an early 1-0 lead.

Toledo went into the ninth down 7-2 and made it interesting after Schwindel and Willi Castro both singled to begin the bottom half of the frame. Bryan Baker was able to settle down and strikeout two and induce a fly ball to left to end the game and give the staff 13 punch outs in the win.

Conor Fisk continued his success on the mound as he tossed five innings and gave up just one run on three hits and two walks. The right-hander has now gone at least 5.0 innings in his last three starts and has yielded just four runs over his last four appearances, good for a 2.00 ERA (18.0 IP). Fisk also struck out 10 batters, setting a new career-high after fanning a previous high of nine two times in his six-year career, with the last coming on July 10, 2017 while pitching with the Class-A Dunedin Blue Jays.

BISONS NOTES: Burns and De La Cruz's back-to-back home runs in the fourth was the fifth time the Bisons have gone back-to-back this season...The other back-to-back shots were McKinney and Patrick Kivlehan June 2nd in Rochester, Jonathan Davis and Kivlehan June 24th in Pawtucket, Bo Bichette and Brito July 23rd in Charlotte and Tellez and Kivlehan August 4th vs. Syracuse...Tellez and Burns have both been scorching hot in the month of August...In all six games, Tellez is 10-25 (.400 AVG) with five runs, four doubles, two home runs and eight runs batted in...Burns is 9-20 (.450 AVG) with three runs, two doubles, a home run and four runs batted in in five games...Buffalo is now 5.0 GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the IL North lead as the RailRiders lost their game against the Charlotte Knights.

