First-Ever Plates Bobble Fork Giveaway Thursday

August 7, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





The Wings promo-packed homestand still includes Hockey Day in Rochester with former NHL star Brian Gionta. Other highlights include a Plates Bobble Fork giveaway, the last Milo the Bat Dog appearance, kids sock giveaway, the return of the ZOOperstars!, Survivors Night and two fireworks shows!

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8 (7:05) VS. GWINNETT STRIPERS (BRAVES)

Gates open at 6:00pm

ROCHESTER PLATES BOBBLE FORK GIVEAWAY - Be one of the first 1,000 fans and receive the first-ever BOBBLE FORK giveaway courtesy of SOLO.

PLATES NIGHT MENU:

Osier Plate (Red Osier): Regular sandwich with meat sauce and diced onions on top.

Veggie Plate (Altobelli Deli): Two veggie burgers on a bed of lettuce and coleslaw, topped with hummus and tomato.

Home Plate and Trash Can (Homeplate): Home Plate is a two cheeseburgers, meat hot sauce, diced onions and meat hot sauce. Trash Can is chili, meat hot sauce, diced onions, home fries and mac salad.

Plate Dog (Sup Dog): Red hot dog on a bun, meat hot sauce, diced onion, home fries and mac salad.

Chicken Finger Plate (Batter Up): Fresh cut fries and mac salad with 3 chicken fingers, meat hot sauce and diced onions piled on top.

Plate Calzone (Mama Mittsy's): Home fries and pepperoni wrapped in our fresh pizza dough and covered with meat hot sauce and mac salad.

Slugger Plate (Pop 'N Hots): French fries topped with a half-pound Zweigle's, chili, grated cheddar and diced onion.

Buffalo Chicken Plate (Black Angus): Chicken cheesesteak atop fries and mac salad, hot sauce, blue cheese and diced onion on top.

Mac Plate (Say Cheese): Mac n cheese with fries, meat hot sauce and diced onions.

Compost Can (Ice Cream Plus): Vanilla ice cream layered with brownie and chocolate chip cookie bits, topped with whipped cream and gummi worms.

Fried Dough Plate (Suite Spot): Fried dough topped with blueberries, whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR - Jam along with the Neil Van Dorn Trio while enjoying $2 beers at the 10th Inning bar from 6-7pm presented by Genny and Genny Light.

COLLEGE NIGHT - All college students with valid ID can purchase a $10 reserved seat and receive 5 Diamond Dollars to be used at any concession stand or the Team Store.

PHOTO BOOTH - Check out the Showcase Sound Photo Booth near the Red Wings Hall of Fame and get a keepsake photo strip from Plates Night.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9 (7:05) VS. LOUISVILLE BATS (REDS)

Gates open at 5:30pm

SURVIVORS NIGHT - $5 reserved tickets available for anyone that wants to come out and support cancer survivors, courtesy of Wilmot Cancer Institute. Click here for the $5 tickets.

POST GAME FIREWORKS - Enjoy fireworks after the game presented by Wilmot Cancer Institute.

PURCHASE TICKETS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10 (7:05) VS. LOUSIVILLE BATS (REDS)

Gates open at 5:30pm

MILO THE BAT DOG - The goodest boy is back in action for his final appearance of the 2019 season presented by Off Leash K9 Training.

ZOOPERSTARS! APPEARANCE - The world famous ZOOperstars! are back for a fun-filled show that the whole family is sure to enjoy, presented by Invisible Fence Brand.

SOCK GIVEWAWAY - The first 1,000 kids (18 and under) will receive Red Wings socks, courtesy of Alfred State.

WINGS OF HOPE - The Wings team up with The Villa of Hope to provide information and resources for individuals and families struggling with the issue of teen suicide.

POST GAME FIREWORKS - Courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11 (1:05) LOUISVILLE BATS (REDS)

Gates at 11:30am

HOCKEY DAY IN ROCHESTER - The Wings celebrate our neighbors, the Rochester Americans, on Hockey Day in Rochester. Highlights include specialty jerseys, a Brian Gionta bobblehead giveaway, an appearance by Gionta himself, and more, presented by ConServe and Bill Gray's Regional IcePlex. The specialty jerseys will be auctioned off using the LiveSource mobile app. MORE INFORMATION ON HOCKEY DAY FOUND HERE.

BRIAN GIONTA BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - The first 2,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of the former Team USA captain, courtesy of ConServe.

NHL NETWORK BAG GIVEAWAY - First 500 fans.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After every Sunday home game kids 12 and under can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.