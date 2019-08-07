Gary Sanchez to Rehab with SWB RailRiders

MOOSIC, PA. - The New York Yankees have sent catcher Gary Sanchez to join Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a MLB rehab assignment beginning this evening against the Charlotte Knights. The two-time All-Star backstop is slated to catch tonight and Thursday before rejoining the Yankees. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and tickets are available now online at swbrailriders.com, over the phone by calling (570) 969-BALL or in person at the E-Auto Box Office at PNC Field.

Sanchez was placed on New York's 10-Day Injured List on July 24 with a groin strain. He is batting .229 over 77 games for the Yankees this season with 24 home runs and 58 runs batted in. He was voted in as the American League's starting catcher for the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Cleveland last month; his second All-Star Game nod over his brief career.

Gates open at 6 p.m. this evening on a Pay-It-Forward and Waggin' Wednesday, courtesy of the Times-Tribune and ALT 92.1. A portion of walk-up tickets will benefit Friends of the Poor and fans can bring their pups to the park for just $1, benefitting Dessin Animal Shelter.

This evening's game also features the Diamond Dig, presented by Steve Pronko Jewelers, where fans who register have the chance to dig on the warning track for a pair of diamond earrings, a rose gold diamond necklace and a variety of gift cards.

Sanchez is the ninth New York Yankees player to join Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on an Allied Services Integrated Health Systems rehab assignment this season, joining Aaron Hicks, Didi Gregorius, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Domingo Germán, Ben Heller, Cameron Maybin and Jonathan Loaisiga.

The RailRiders continue their homestand through Sunday against the Knights and the Gwinnett Stripers this weekend. Tickets for this tonight's game or any remaining contest during the season are available online at swbrailriders.com.

