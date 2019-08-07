Durham No-Hits Syracuse in 2-1 Win

August 7, 2019 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





DURHAM, NC - Arturo Reyes, Ricardo Pinto, Jose Alvarado and Hoby Milner combined to record a no-hitter, as the Durham Bulls defeated the Syracuse Mets 2-1 Wednesday night at the DBAP. Pinto (8-4) recorded the victory for the Bulls, while Corey Oswalt (7-3) suffered the loss for the Mets.

For the Bulls, it was their second no-hitter of the season, after recording a seven-inning combined no-hitter on July 5 at Gwinnett. It was the first nine-inning no-hitter for the Bulls since Justin Marks accomplished the feat on July 16, 2016, when he also no-hit Syracuse in a 2-0 win. The no-no marked the first no-hitter at the DBAP since April 26, 2014, when Mike Montgomery and Brad Boxberger combined to shut down the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Reyes set the pace for the home side, striking out four and walking one over the game's first three innings. Pinto then tossed the next 4.2 frames, punching out five, walking two and allowing a run. Alvarado recorded the final out of the eighth inning, stranding the tying run at third, before Milner notched his eighth save of the season with a perfect ninth frame.

The Bulls were able to get all the offense they needed on two solo home runs. Kean Wong got things started in the first inning on a blast to right field to make it 1-0. Nate Lowe extended the lead to 2-0 with a home run to left center field in the third.

Despite the no-hitter, the Mets were able to score a run in the eighth inning on an RBI ground out by Rajai Davis to cut the deficit to 2-1. However, the Bulls pitching staff was able to lock down the game, stranding four players on base and striking out 11 in the win.

The Bulls and Mets will meet for the final game of the three-game set on Thursday night at 7:05 at the DBAP. Right-hander Sam McWilliams will take the mound for the Bulls and face off against Mets right-hander Drew Gagnon.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.