Rochester Hustlers Rescheduled for September 1

The Hustlers long-awaited return to Rochester in May after a 101-year hiatus was thwarted in the second inning due to torrential rain. So, the Hustlers are going to give it another go with a fresh set of threads on Sunday, September 1. First pitch against the Syracuse Mets is 6:05pm.

The Hustlers were Rochester's pro team from 1909-1918 playing in the Eastern and International Leagues. While Hustlers night will be a celebration of early 20th century baseball, the uniforms will put a modern spin on the over 100 year old nickname.

The team was led by player/manager "Big Jawn" Ganzel. During his tenure in Rochester, he and local business man Fred Blum opened a billiards parlor at the Glenny Building on East Main Street. Within the pool hall, the duo had a dedicated room for fans to talk baseball with Big Jawn.

Hustlers merchandise - including fitted, adjustable and flex fit caps along with t-shirts and jerseys are available for purchase.

Fans can expect an old-time feel to Frontier Field on September 1. Instead of using a public address system, batter introductions and in-between inning announcements will be made using a megaphone from the concourse level. There will also be a pre-game vintage base ball demonstration on the field. A couple pool tables will be at the ballpark for fans to play as well.

The game-issued jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit three different charities all chosen by Red Wings players and coaches. The charites are Baseball Miracles, Eleanor Fuller Forever Foundation and Katie's Krusaders. Those interested in bidding should download the Live Source mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.

Be sure to stick around after the game for post-game fireworks courtesy of Rochester Area Honda Dealers.

