IceMen Agree to Terms with Goaltender Trevor Gorsuch

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Saturday that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Trevor Gorsuch. In addition, goaltender Eamon McAdam has been loaned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL), while defenseman Joel Messner has been loaned to the Providence Bruins (AHL).

Gorsuch, 26, posted a 1.79 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage in his lone appearance with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) last season. Gorsuch also made appearances with the Reading Royals (ECHL) and the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen.

The 6-2, 210-pound netminder opened his professional career with the Walleye in 2019. During this time, Gorsuch made four appearances and recorded a 3-1-0 record, with one shutout, and a 1.75 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage. The St. Charles, Missouri resident compiled a 25-16-3 record during his four collegiate seasons at Western Michigan University (2015-2016).

McAdam earns his AHL call-up with Lehigh Valley after logging a 4-2-2 record with a 2.53 goals-against average in eight appearances with the Icemen this season. Meanwhile, Messner joins Providence after registering three points (2g,1a) in four games with Jacksonville.

The Icemen are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Greenville to take on the Swamp Rabbits. Game time is set for 3:05 p.m. The Icemen are back on home ice on January 22, 23 & 24 when they play host to the Florida Everblades for a three-game home set at Veterans Memorial Arena.

