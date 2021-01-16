Florida Showcases Offense in Win over Orlando

January 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (8-4-0-0) doubled up the Orlando Solar Bears (6-4-0-0) 6-3 at the Amway Center. Florida found a way to click offensively with 47 shots, after losing key offensive weapons to call ups.

FIRST STAR: John McCarron - two goals, two assists

SECOND STAR: Blake Winiecki - one goal, two assists

THIRD STAR: Luke Nogard - one goal

Just 1:09 into the first period, Blake Winiecki put the Blades on top. The captain's line was on a three-on-one and John McCarron threaded the puck to Winiecki to finish the play. However, the lead did not last long as Solar Bears forward Alan Lyszczarczyk tied the score (1:59).

The second period was full of action for both teams. It began with Winiecki beating the Orlando defensemen to the puck and quickly centered it to McCarron for an easy short-range tally (10:56). Then on the power-play, defenseman Logan Roe finally put away a backhander after a series of shots from the Blades (14:31).

The Solar Bears cut the lead to 3-2 from a rebound by Dylan Sadowy on the power-play (17:29). Florida finished off the second period with a late goal from forward Tommy Marchin (19:18), as he scored off of a rebound from Winiecki's shot to make the score 4-2. Newly signed goaltender Jake Hildebrand earned his first start and recorded his first assist for the Everblades off of Marchin's goal.

In the third period, Orlando's Chris LeBlanc redirected a shot from the blueline to make it a one goal difference (6:01). Immediately off of a face-off late in the third period, Luke Nogard scored his first goal in his debut with the Everblades (16:15). Orlando pulled its goalie with a little over a minute left. McCarron iced the game with an empty net score (18:47).

Florida plays the Orlando Solar Bears at the Amway Center again tomorrow (Sunday, Jan. 17) at 3:00 p.m.

The next home game for the Everblades comes Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena. Enjoy Hump Day Deals! $3 Beer, $3 Wine, $3 Hot Dogs and $4 Vodka! For tickets to the Jan. 27 game, click HERE.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.