Grizzlies Preview

Kansas City Mavericks (2-6-1-1, 6 points) at Utah Grizzlies (5-2-1-1, 12 points)

January 16, 2021 | 7:10 PM | Game #10 | Maverik Center

Referees: Andrew Wilk (# 24)

Linesmen: James McKenna (# 96), Kollin Kleinendorst (#87).

Where to See and Hear the Game

West Valley City, Utah - It's the middle game of the 3 game series. It's Utah's 10th game of the regular season. They have a perfect 4-0 record at home and have outscored opponents 17 to 9 at Maverik Center this season.

Last Night: Team Effort in 4-1 Win

Pat Cannone had 1 goal and 2 assists and Matthew Boucher scored his first pro goal, his first pro assist and was involved in his first pro win last night for Utah. Trey Bradley had 2 assists and Cedric Pare and Miles Gendron added goals in the series opening victory. Goaltender Peyton Jones saved 15 of 16 for Utah.

Pat Cannone Has Contributed Mightily

Cannone has a point in 5 of the 7 games he's played for Utah. Cannone's 2020-21 season is his first taste of the ECHL but it's far from the first professional experience he has, as Pat has played in 497 AHL games and 3 NHL contests with the 2016-17 Minnesota Wild. Cannone was the captain of the AHL's Chicago Wolves in the 2015-16 season.

Grizzlies Looking Good Early In Games

Utah has outscored opponents 10 to 3 in the 9 games played this season. Utah has not allowed a first period goal in 5 consecutive games. The 3 first period goals allowed by Utah are the fewest by any team in the league. Next closest is 3 separate teams who have allowed 6 goals in the first.

Grizzlies Among League leaders

The Grizzlies lead the league in the fewest shots allowed per game at 28.69. Utah allowed just 16 shots to Kansas City in last night's game.

Utah is tied for 2nd in the league in shorthanded goals with 3. Defenseman Ian Scheid leads all defenseman with 4 power play points. Scheid's 3 goals this season are tied for the lead among league defenseman. Charlie Gerard's 38 shots on goal lead all rookies. Charlie is 4th overall in the league in shots on goal. Goaltender Peyton Jones is 3rd in the league in minutes played with 429.

Parker Gahagen Has Looked Good

Gahagen saved 28 of 30 shots in Utah's 3-2 win on January 2nd, 2021. Gahagen was great for Newfoundland last year, going 10-4 with a 1.81 Goals Against Average and a .939 save percentage.

About the Kansas City Mavericks

The Mavericks are led by first year head coach Tad O' Had. Their leading scorer is Giorgio Estephan, who has 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists). Former Grizzly captain CJ Eick has been with Kansas City since a midseason trade in the 2017-18 season. Eick has 2 points in 9 games this season.

2020-21 Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Diego Cuglietta, Charlie Gerard, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White,

Defenseman: Matt Abt, Miles Gendron, Tanner Jago, Garrett Johnston, Alex Lepkowski, Kris Myllari, Ian Scheid, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Parker Gahagen, Peyton Jones.

Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Tim Branham - 254 wins over 7 + seasons. The winningest coach in team history.

Assistant Coach: Ryan Kinasewich - 4th season as assistant coach. He's the franchise's all-time leader in goals, assists and points.

Equipment Manager: Matthew Schwegmann - 2nd season in Utah, 3rd in ECHL and 4th professionally.

Athletic Trainer: Collin Lee: First year Grizzlies trainer.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 5-2-1-1

Home record: 4-0. Outscored opponents 17 to 9 at home.

Road record: 1-2-1-1

Win percentage: .667 (3rd in Mountain Division).

Streak: Won 1.

Goals per game: 3.11 (6th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.56 (6th).

Shots per game: 33.33 (5th).

Shots against per game: 28.69 (1st). Leads league. 260 shots allowed in 9 games.

Power Play: 20.7 % - 6 for 29 (3rd).

Penalty Kill: 86.7 % - 26 for 30 (6th).

Record When Scoring First: 4-2. Utah has scored first in 6 of the 9 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 4 2

Opposition 1 2

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Joe Wegwerth/Charlie Gerard (4)

Assists: Diego Cuglietta (8)

Points: Cuglietta (9)

Plus/Minus: Jack Jenkins/Kris Myllari (+6)

PIM: Joe Wegwerth/Teigan Zahn (18)

Power Play Points: Ian Scheid (4)

Shots on Goal: Charlie Gerard (38)

Shooting Percentage: Scheid (20.0 %) Minimum 5 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cuglietta, Wegwerth, Scheid, Terao, Cannone (1)

Wins: Peyton Jones (4)

Save %: Parker Gahagen (.952)

Goals Against Average: Gahagen (1.51).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 10 9 9 0 0 28 Utah Grizzlies 108 102 86 4 300

Opposition 3 12 6 1 1 23 Opposition 93 91 71 4 259

