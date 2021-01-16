Lackey makes 41 saves in 6-3 Solar Bears loss to Everblades

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (6-5-0-0) scored twice on the power play and got over 40 saves from goaltender Michael Lackey, but it wasn't enough as the team fell to the Florida Everblades (9-4-0-0) by a 6-3 score on Saturday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

After falling behind 1-0 at the 1:06 mark of the first period, Alan Lyszczarcyk tied the score with his first goal with the Solar Bears when he slipped the puck between the leg pad of Jake Hildebrand and the right post at 1:59.

Florida scored twice midway through the second period, but a power-play goal from Dylan Sadowy at 17:29 for his first of the season made it a 3-2 game. A late power-play goal from Florida's Tommy Marchin at 19:18 gave the visitors another two-goal lead.

Chris LeBlanc deflected a Mark Auk shot at 6:01 of the third period with the man advantage to once again bring Orlando to within striking distance, but Luke Nogard and John McCarron potted goals (McCarron led the night with two goals and two assists for Florida) to seal the contest.

Lackey took the loss with 41 stops on 46 shots against, a new season-high for saves by Orlando netminders; Hildebrand picked up the win with 24 stops on 27 shots against.

NOTABLES:

LeBlanc's goal was his 99th career point with Orlando (37g-62a); with his next point he can become the fifth player in team history to reach 100 career points with the Solar Bears

Auk's assist on LeBlanc's goal gives him a four-game assist streak (5a) since joining Orlando

Sadowy finished the night with two points (1g-1a) in his Solar Bears home debut; he also led Orlando with a season-high seven shots on goal

Aaron Luchuk assisted on LeBlanc's goal, giving him a two-game assist streak (3a)

Drake Berehowsky coached his 350th career game behind the bench for Orlando; he has posted a career record of 166-147-37 (.527); his 350 games coached and 166 wins are the most of any coach in club history

THREE STARS:

1) Blake Winiecki - FLA

2) John McCarron - FLA

3) Dylan Sadowy - ORL

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action on home ice against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. Sunday's game is a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday - the first 100 VyStar members who show their VyStar debit/credit card at the Amway Center box office will receive a free pair of tickets to the game. Once the first 100 pairs have been claimed, VyStar members can still purchase buy-one-get-one tickets to the game, subject to availability. Visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for more information.

