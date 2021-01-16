ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Utah's Teigan Zahn has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #72, Kansas City at Utah, on Jan. 15.

Zahn was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 8:38 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Zahn will miss Utah's games against Kansas City tonight (Jan.16) and Monday (Jan. 18).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

