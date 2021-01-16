Greenville Extends Point Streak to Eight in Shootout Loss

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Matt Bradley scored late in the third period to force overtime extend Greenville's point streak to eight games. Unlike last night, South Carolina came away with a 4-3 shootout decision at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Swamp Rabbits are now 4-0-0-2 through six games against the Rays this season.

In the opening period, the Saturday night rematch started with a defensive battle until South Carolina gained a man advantage opportunity. On the Rays first power play chance of the night, Darien Craighead tapped in a feed to the net front at 16:35. Shots at the end of the period were 13-6 in favor of South Carolina with the Stingrays leading 1-0.

Next period, Greenville capitalized on a carry over power play to begin the middle stanza. Liam Pecararo fired a wrist shot from the slot to beat Rays goalie Alex Dubeau only 25 seconds into the period. On Greenville's next power play chance, Matt Wedman snapped a shot from the right circle past Dubeau's glove side at the 8:32 mark to provide Greenville a 2-1 lead. The Swamp Rabbits now have four power play goals combined in their last two games.

South Carolina answered with a power play goal of their own to draw even at 2-2. Cameron Askew scored his second goal of the season at 18:01 on the man-advantage. After 40 minutes, shots on goal were 24-17 South Carolina.

In the final period, South Carolina tallied the go-ahead marker courtesy of Jordan Klimek's first goal of the season. At 13:32, Klimek scored from the left circle to beat Bits goaltender John Lethemon.

For Greenville to keep their point streak alive, late game heroics were required once more. Matt Bradley was last night's overtime hero and he delivered again to tie the game at 3-3 with 2:01 left in regulation. Bradley's goal was setup by Greenville newcomer Anthony Rinaldi on a 2-on-1 rush to record his first point as a Swamp Rabbit.

Unlike last night, overtime did not decide a winner. The game progressed to Greenville's second shootout of the season and first since December 26. In the top of the second round, South Carolina's Mason Morelli beat Lethemon to give the Stingrays a 1-0 lead in the skills competition. Greenville needed an equalizer in the third round to extend the shootout. Greg Meireles was stopped by Dubeau on the final shot of the night to give South Carolina the 4-3 victory.

The Swamp Rabbits claimed three out of four points against South Carolina in a back-to-back road set. Greenville's record shifts to 4-3-3-2 on the season.

Greenville returns to action to conclude three games in as many days tomorrow afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Swamp Rabbits will host the Jacksonville Icemen on home ice for the first time this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

