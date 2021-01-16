Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays, 6:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits rematch the South Carolina Stingrays after a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory last night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Greenville enters 4-0-0-1 against the Rays this season through five meetings.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (4-3-3-1) at South Carolina Stingrays (6-1-3-0)

January 16, 2021 | 6:05 PM | Game #12 | North Charleston Coliseum

Referees: Logan Gruhl (29)

Linesmen: Phil Ruesseler (73), Tarrington Wyonzek (88)

Broadcast Information:

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits extended their point streak to seven in a 5-4 overtime victory over South Carolina last night. Bryce Reddick scored in his Swamp Rabbits debut to provide his club a 1-0 lead only 5:08 into the game. Max Zimmer scored his fourth goal in his last five games to double Greenville's lead at 15:20. Mark Cooper scored his first of the season at 19:15 of the opening frame to cut the Rays deficit in half. Luc Brown scored his first pro goal at 1:27 in the middle frame, and Greg Meireles added his third of the season at 8:44. Cameron Askew and Dylan Steman answered each Bits strike to pull South Carolina within one. Darien Craighead tied the score at 7:24 of the third period, but in sudden-death overtime, Matt Bradley emerged as the hero with the game-winning marker at 3:49.

BRADLEY'S HEROICS:

Matt Bradley appeared in his first game since New Year's Day against South Carolina and contributed his first goal of the season in dramatic fashion. After a key stop by Ryan Bednard, Samuel Jardine feathered a head-man pass forward. On a race to a loose puck, the forward won a foot race over Stingrays goaltender Alex Dubeau and scored into an open frame. Bradley's overtime game-winner came one day after the one-year anniversary of his last game-winning goal. On January 14, 2020, Bradley scored the eventual game-winner in a 4-1 Newfoundland Growlers victory over Kansas City.

REDDICK ON THE REBOUND:

Bryce Reddick made his Swamp Rabbits debut last night and wasted little time to hit the score sheet. Only 5:08 into the game, Matt Wedman pumped a shot on goal leading to a rebound try for Shawn Cameron. On the third chance, Reddick buried a juicy rebound for his first goal of the season. Reddick, 31, played his last three seasons with the Cardiff Devils in the United Kingdom, and last six seasons overall in Europe. The Las Vegas, Nevada native's last ECHL goal prior to last night came on November 29, 2013 in a game between the Las Vegas Wranglers and Idaho Steelheads.

NEWCOMERS CONTRIBUTE:

Three players made their professional debut last night for Greenville, and all three contributed points to kickoff their careers. Shawn Cameron recorded the primary assist on Reddick's opening goal and earned the secondary helper on Zimmer's first period strike. At 1:27 of the second period, Luc Brown scored on the power play for his first professional goal in pro game number one. Jacob Hayhurst earned the primary assist for his first professional point. Cameron, Brown and Hayhurst all played in NCAA last season and signed with the Swamp Rabbits earlier this week.

TWO ON THE POWER PLAY:

Last night, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored twice on the power play for the first time this season in a 2-for-4 performance. Greenville struck on the man-advantage once in each of their first two games this season on December 11-12, and were held in check until breaking through on January 1. Entering tonight, the Swamp Rabbits are 6-for-42 on the man-advantage, ranked seventh in the ECHL with a 14.3% conversion rate. On the opposite side, South Carolina enters 5-for-58 this season on the power play, ranked 12th in the ECHL with an 8.6% conversion rate.

