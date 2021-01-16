Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, January 16 at 6:05 PM

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. SC Stingrays

Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 PM

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the second consecutive night on Saturday at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Rays fell short on Friday, dropping a 5-4 decision in overtime. Saturday's matchup is the sixth meeting of the season between the two palmetto state rivals. All of Greenville's four wins on the year have come over the Rays, but SC has still secured points in four of the five contests. The Stingrays are at the top of the South Division with a 0.750 points percentage after 10 games, while the Swamp Rabbits sit in fourth place (.545). South Carolina has continued to shine defensively, allowing just 2.50 goals per game which ranks fourth in the ECHL. South Carolina finished as the best defensive team in the league in 2019-20, allowing only 2.37 goals per game. Although they struggled on the power play early this season, the Stingrays scored on the man-advantage for the second straight game Friday night.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville has a 4-3-3-1 record after their first 11 games of the 2020-21 season, with all four of their victories coming at the hands of the Rays. Seven of the team's games have needed overtime to be decided. The Swamp Rabbits have had plenty of offensive help from their back end, with defenseman Samuel Jardine at the forefront with 11 points (1g, 10a). Rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein is fourth on the team with six points (3g, 3a) including two overtime winners against the Rays. Forward Greg Meireles is second on the club with eight points in just eight games, while Joey Haddad, recently named the team's captain, has five points on three goals and two assists. After going without a point in his first five games, forward Liam Pecararo, who finished with a team-leading 23 goals last season, has seven points (1g, 6a) in his last six contests. In goal, Ryan Bednard, a Florida Panthers prospect, has played six of the club's 11 games and has a 3-1-1 record along with a goals-against average of 3.19.

