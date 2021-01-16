Vitek Vanecek Wins in NHL Debut with Washington

January 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Former South Carolina Stingrays' goaltender Vitek Vanecek made his National Hockey League (NHL) debut with the Washington Capitals Friday, stopping 30 shots to secure a win over Buffalo in his first career start.

Vanecek is the 14th former Stingray to play for the Capitals, joining a list that includes Pheonix Copley, Braden Holtby and Philipp Grubauer.

The Havlickuv Brod, Czech Republic native made his pro debut with South Carolina during the 2015-16 season, posting a record of 18-7-6 and four shutouts in 32 appearances. Vanecek ranked second in the ECHL with a 2.03 goals-against average and was named to the 2015-16 ECHL All-Rookie Team. He also saw action in two games with the Rays during the 2017-18 season.

A second-round selection (39th overall) of the Capitals in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Vanecek has made 141 career American Hockey League appearances with the Hershey Bears where he has gone 71-43-16 with 11 shutouts, a 2.59 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906. The netminder represented Hershey in the AHL All-Star Classic twice during 2019 and 2020 and was named the Most Valuable Player of last season's event.

The Stingrays return to action on Saturday night when they battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 p.m. SC also hosts Jacksonville on Monday for Kids Takeover Day with a special start time of 1:05 p.m.

Former SC Stingrays to play for the Washington Capitals:

Pheonix Copley

Andrew Gordon

Philipp Grubauer

Braden Holtby

Jonas Johansson

Tyler Lewington

Garrett Mitchell

Michal Neuvirth

Garret Stroshein

Joey Tenute

Vitek Vanecek

Nathan Walker

Kyle Wilson

- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2020-21 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Group and season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.