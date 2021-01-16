Blades to Visit Bears in Road Bout

January 16, 2021







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (8-4-0-0) hit the road to dance with the Orlando Solar Bears (6-4-0-0) Saturday evening at the Amway Center.

Tonight's game will be the sixth meeting between the Blades and the Bears this season. So far, Florida owns a 3-2-0 advantage in the series.

Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph made a pair of moves over the past week to bolster Florida's roster. Goaltender Jake Hildebrand and forward Luke Nogard both agreed to terms with the Everblades. Hildebrand played in 39 games last year with the Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL) and posted a 16-18-4-0 record with a 3.50 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. Nogard skated in 30 games with the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL) and 8 games with the Lausitzer Foxes (DEL-2) last year. With Atlanta, Nogard recorded 10 goals and 12 assists.

Florida enters tonight's game featuring the league's best offensive attack with 4.17 goals per game. The Blades also own the ECHL's best penalty kill unit. Through 12 games this season, the Everblades are 51 for 52 on the kill (98.1%).

Orlando is coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over the Jacksonville Icemen last night. New Solar Bear Dylan Sadowy scored in the first round of the shootout, and goaltender Garret Sparks stopped all three Icemen attempts.

