ECHL Transactions - January 16
January 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 16, 2021:
Florida:
Add Marcus Vela, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tommy Marchin, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Anthony Rinaldi, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Indy:
Add Ross Olsson, F added to active roster (claimed from Kansas City)
Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Trevor Gorsuch, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Eamon McAdam, G loaned to Lehigh Valley
Delete Joel Messner, D loaned to Providence
Kansas City:
Add Joel Rumpel, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve
Delete Adam Brady, F placed on reserve
Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG
Rapid City:
Add Shawn Boutin, D activated from reserve
Add Stephen Baylis, F activated from reserve
Delete Brennan Saulnier, F placed on reserve
Delete Nate Kallen, D placed on reserve
