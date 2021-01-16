ECHL Transactions - January 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 16, 2021:

Florida:

Add Marcus Vela, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tommy Marchin, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Anthony Rinaldi, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Indy:

Add Ross Olsson, F added to active roster (claimed from Kansas City)

Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Eamon McAdam, G loaned to Lehigh Valley

Delete Joel Messner, D loaned to Providence

Kansas City:

Add Joel Rumpel, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve

Delete Adam Brady, F placed on reserve

Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG

Rapid City:

Add Shawn Boutin, D activated from reserve

Add Stephen Baylis, F activated from reserve

Delete Brennan Saulnier, F placed on reserve

Delete Nate Kallen, D placed on reserve

