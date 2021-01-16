Forward Vela Joins Florida

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Saturday that forward Marcus Vela has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Vela, 23, played 49 games with the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL last season and recorded 12 goals and 13 assists. Vela also put up two assists in six games with the Orlando Solar Bears during the 2019-20 season.

Vela made his professional debut in 2019 with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. Prior to turning pro, the Burnaby, British Columbia native attended the University of New Hampshire where he played in 135 games and amassed 24 goals and 34 assists. Before his freshman season at UNH, Vela was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Florida hits the road this weekend to play the Orlando Solar Bears at the Amway Center tonight at 7:00 p.m., and then tomorrow (Sunday Jan. 17) at 3:00 p.m.

The next home game for the Everblades comes Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena. Enjoy Hump Day Deals! $3 Beer, $3 Wine, $3 Hot Dogs and $4 Vodka!

