I-Cubs Curtail Omaha Offense in Series Finale

June 27, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







DES MOINES, IA. -- The Iowa Cubs mustered six runs on 14 hits while the Omaha Storm Chasers were no-hit into the seventh inning in a 6-1 loss on Sunday at Principal Park.

Held to three baserunners through 6.1 innings by right-hander Trevor Williams, right-hander Kohl Stewart (Win, 2-3) and left-hander Justin Steele, Omaha (32-15) first baseman Emmanuel Rivera ended the no-hit and shutout bid with one swing, sending a pitch from Steele over the centerfield fence for the Chasers first run and hit of the game with one out in the seventh inning. It was Rivera's 14th home run of the season, tying him with designated hitter Ryan McBroom for the league lead.

Iowa (16-29) dealt right-hander Jackson Kowar (Loss, 5-1) his first loss at the Triple-A level, scoring three runs on six hits in 3.2 innings. Kowar allowed back-to-back singles in the first before retiring the next three he faced, including two with strikeouts.

Kowar struck out six batters in 3.2 innings, but gave up three runs in the fourth. Nick Martini tripled to lead off the inning and scored on an double by Tyler Ladendorf. Next, Ladendorf scored on a single by Tony Wolters. Kowar struck out the next two batters, but then walked Abiatal Avelino with two outs to end his outing. Left-hander Gabe Speier entered and gave up an RBI single to Ian Miller before stranding Avelino and ending the inning.

Speier allowed two runs in the fourth on four hits. After Martini singled and Ladendorf doubled to put runners on second and third with one out, Vance Vizcaino drove in a pair with a two-run single. Edwin Figuera singled behind him, but right-fielder Anderson Miller threw Vizcaino out at third base to end the inning.

After Rivera's homer in the top of the seventh, the I-Cubs scored their final run in the bottom of the seventh when Wolters drove in Michael Hermosillo with an RBI single.

It was the first loss on a Sunday this season for Omaha. The Chasers and I-Cubs split the six-game series, Omaha's first series split of the season.

Following an off day on Monday, the Storm Chasers begin a series with the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minn. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m. on 1180 The Zone.

After the series in St. Paul, the Omaha Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on Tuesday, July 6, to begin a six-game series against the Toledo Mun Hens that features special FNBO Summer Fireworks Series shows on July 8 and July 10 and an Adalberto Mondesi bobblehead giveaway on July 9.

