Knights Drop Finale to Sounds 5-4 on Sunday

(NASHVILLE, TN) - The Charlotte Knights dropped Sunday's finale to the Nashville Sounds by a score of 5-4 from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN. The Sounds broke a 4-4 tie in the ninth inning when Mitch Longo scored the game-winning run from third base on a fielder's choice for the win. It was Nashville's fourth win of the six-game series.

Despite the loss, third baseman Marco Hernández nearly played the hero for the second consecutive night. Hernandez launched a go-ahead, two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to give the Knights a 4-3 lead over the Sounds. The home run, his fourth of the season, came a night after he hit the game-winning RBI double in the ninth inning on Saturday. Hernandez is now batting .312 on the season.

The Knights also received another solid offensive night from second baseman Jake Burger, who recorded two more hits and an RBI. Burger is now batting .301 on the season.

RHP Reynaldo López started the game on Sunday and had his best effort of the season. López struck-out 11 batters over six solid innings. He allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings. RHP Will Carter (1-1, 8.38) was charged with the loss after he allowed two hits and the game-winning run in the ninth.

The Knights will now have a scheduled off day on Monday before returning home to Truist Field on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides. First pitch of Tuesday's game from Uptown Charlotte is set for 7:04 p.m. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time radio broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

