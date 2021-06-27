Redbirds Drop Road Trip Finale in Toledo

June 27, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - A two-week-long road trip for the Memphis Redbirds ended glumly, as the 'Birds dropped a 9-3 game at the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate, Detroit Tigers) on a sunny Sunday at Fifth Third Field. The Redbirds finished their 12-game road trip at Indianapolis and Toledo with a 3-9 record.

For the second straight night, Toledo (25-22) bullied its way in front early. The Mud Hens scored four runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by a two-run home run from Aderlin Rodriguez and a two-run single from Renato Nuñez. Rodriguez now has hit six of his 11 home runs this season against Memphis (18-30), while Nuñez drove in seven runs in the series.

The Redbirds chipped away at the deficit in the top of the second, when Kramer Robertson laced a two-run double off the right-field wall. The former LSU Tiger finished the series with seven RBIs of his own, including four in the final two games.

Memphis and Toledo traded runs after that. The Mud Hens scored a lone run in the bottom of the third on a solo homer from Kody Clemens, while the Redbirds scratched across a run in the top of the sixth on an RBI groundout from Juan Yepez.

Toledo put the game away by bringing out their power bats again. They scored two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings, with a Christian Stewart two-run dinger highlighting the scoring output in the sixth. The Mud Hens hit an astounding 13 home runs in the six-game series.

The Memphis Redbirds are the proud Triple-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Memphis has claimed four League Championships and one Triple-A National Championship since their affiliation with St. Louis began in 1998. For the latest team news, follow the Redbirds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Ticket information can be found at memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

Next Game

Tuesday, June 29 vs. Jacksonville (7:10 p.m. CT)

- Redbirds Probable Starter: TBD

- Jumbo Shrimp Probable Starter: TBD

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: MiLB First Pitch App

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.