Bell Delivers Walkoff as Bats Take Series

LOUISVLLE, KY - Brantley Bell slapped a one-out, bases-loaded single down the right-field line in the bottom of the ninth to send the Louisville Bats to a 2-1 walkoff win over the Indianapolis Indians Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. With the win, the Bats claimed a 4-2 series victory.

Hunter Owen homered in the eighth to give Indianapolis a 1-0 lead.

The Bats rallied in the bottom of the ninth when Beau Taylor and Mallex Smith singled and Alfredo Rodriguez coaxed a walk to load the bases. Bell, down in a 1-2 count, singled down the right-field line to give Louisville the victory.

Reds rehabbing right-hander Jeff Hoffman breezed through his 4.0 innings, striking out six with just two hits. He has now combined for nine strikeouts and no runs over 6.0 frames through two rehab appearances.

The Bats had a chance to plate a run early in the second inning when TJ Friedl led off the frame with a triple. Hoffman laid down a bunt, and as Friedl raced home, first baseman Will Craig fielded the ball and flipped it with his glove to catcher Christian Bethancourt. Friedl attempted to slide under the tag, but Bethancourt completed the play and tagged Friedl to prevent the run.

Goudeau took over in the fifth and worked 3.1 innings. He allowed the lone solo shot in the eighth as his only blemish in an otherwise strong showing.

Beau Sulser (5.0ip), Braeden Ogle (1.2ip) and Kyle Keller (1.1ip) combined to shut out the Bats through 8.0 innings. Nick Mears was charged with the blown save and loss.

The Bats will enjoy a day off Monday before beginning a six-game road trip in Nashville against the Sounds.

