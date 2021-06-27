Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 27, 2021

Sunday, June 27th 1:05 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (18-29) at Toledo Mud Hens (24-22) Game 6 of 6

Fifth Third Field / Toledo, OH Game #48 of 120 / Away Game #24 of 60

RHP Angel Rondón (0-3, 5.65 ERA) vs. RHP Drew Hutchison (4-2, 4.40 ERA)

MiLB First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds put together a quality comeback win against the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday night. Toledo got off to a good start, scoring a run in the first inning and two in the fourth to go ahead 3-0. The 'Birds got a run back in the fifth on a solo home run from Kramer Robertson and then really got to work in the sixth inning. Memphis scored five times in that frame on a two-run triple from Conner Capel, an RBI single from Robertson and a two-run home run from Rayder Ascanio. The final run of the night for Memphis came in the ninth inning on a Matt Szczur RBI double. Austin Warner earned the win, tossing two scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Roel Ramírez pitched two spotless frames out of the bullpen as well and Connor Jones secured the 7-4 win, pitching a scoreless ninth inning and earning the save.

Memphis Starter: Angel Rondón makes the start for the Redbirds today. It will be his eighth appearance and seventh start of the year for Memphis. Rondón started the series-opener in Toledo on Tuesday night and struggled, allowing four runs in 2.1 innings. Prior to that, the 23-year-old had allowed just one earned run over has previous three starts for the 'Birds. Rondón made his MLB debut for St. Louis on June 6 against the Cincinnati Reds. He pitched a scoreless inning that day and added another scoreless inning at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs on June 12. Rondón was the Cardinals' Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019 after posting a 2.93 ERA in 28 starts between High-A Palm Beach and Double-A Springfield.

Toledo Starter: Veteran right-hander Drew Hutchison gets the ball for Toledo this afternoon. Hutchison also started the series-opener on Tuesday and earned the win, allowing four runs (two earned) in five innings of work. Hutchison had another start against the Redbirds on June 5 in Memphis and yielded just one run (unearned) in six innings. The 30-year-old has appeared in five MLB seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers. He has not pitched in the Major Leagues since 2018. Hutchison is in his first season in the Detroit organization after signing as a free agent on February 27, 2021.

A Welcome Addition: Juan Yepez has provided a boost to the Redbirds' lineup since his promotion from Double-A Springfield at the beginning of June. Over his last 16 games, Yepez is 13-42 (.310) with two home runs and six RBIs. Yepez is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak and has appeared at first base, third base, left field, right field and designated hitter.

Bouncing Back: Roel Ramírez has been dominant out of the Redbirds' bullpen during the month of June, coming back from a rough May. Ramírez had a 9.24 ERA in 12.2 innings in May, but this month has posted a 0.63 ERA in 14.1 innings. He has allowed just six hits and struck out 15 batters over that span.

Hurt's On-base Streak: Scott Hurst reached base in six consecutive plate appearances between the games on Wednesday and Thursday night. Hurst is the only Redbirds' player to reach base six straight times this season. Kramer Robertson and Max Moroff each have streaks of five consecutive times on-base. Hurst walked two more times on Friday night, making it five walks combined in the past three games.

Hey, It's Me Again: The Redbirds and Mud Hens are meeting this week in Toledo for their second and final scheduled series against one another this season. The two teams met earlier this month at AutoZone Park, splitting a six-game series from June 2-6. Memphis won twice in that series on walk-off plate appearances. Rayder Ascanio launched a game-winning home run in the second game of a doubleheader on June 3rd, while Justin Toerner coaxed a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th to clinch a win the following day.

