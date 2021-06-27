Herrmann, De La Guerra Homer in 8-4 Loss at Rochester

June 27, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (29-19) lost their fifth straight at Frontier Field on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Rochester Red Wings (20-28) by a final score of 8-4.

Rochester scored six times in the first three innings on the way to the win, starting with a three-run first. Blake Swihart began the frame with a walk against WooSox starter Daniel Gossett. The right-hander got an out, but a throwing error put two on for Daniel Palka, who delivered a sac-fly to put the Red Wings up 1-0 four batters in. Jake Noll followed that up with an RBI triple, and Noll came home three pitches later with a Tres Barrera single.

In the second, Carter Kieboom came up with two on and cracked a double to left, scoring Palka and Jecksson Flores. An inning later, Rafael Bautista homered over the left field wall, and Rochester led 6-0.

After Worcester got one back in the fifth on a Chad De La Guerra solo shot, Gossett allowed his seventh and final run of the outing in the sixth, an Arteaga RBI double. Gossett's day ended after six innings, allowed seven runs on 11 hits, though three of the seven were unearned as a result of two WooSox errors.

Worcester's offense scored in each of the next three innings, starting with a Chris Herrmann homer to center-one of five extra base hits in the series for the catcher. In the eighth, a Jeter Downs sac-fly brought home Jonathan Arauz. The Red Wings answered with a Blake Swihart homer to extend their lead to 8-3, and the WooSox got back within four behind a Herrmann triple and De La Guerra RBI double in the ninth.

The WooSox are off Monday and begin a series Tuesday at Polar Park versus the Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders at 7:05 p.m. Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage starts live at 6:45 p.m. on 100 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network. On the mound, Worcester's Tanner Houck (0-1, 4.66) faces Luis Gil (0-0, 6.00).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.