Iowa Silences Omaha in Series Finale Win

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (17-28) won the series finale 6-1 over the Omaha Storm Chasers (32-15), Sunday at Principal Park.

In his first outing back at Triple-A since being called up to Kansas City, Jackson Kowar tossed 3.2 innings for Omaha. The righty allowed three earned runs and two walks while striking out six.

Iowa scored all three of those runs in the fourth inning runs on four hits, including three to start the inning. Nick Martini led off the frame with a triple, followed by an RBI double from Tyler Ladendorf. Tony Wolters and Ian Miller added RBI singles to give the I-Cubs a 3-0 lead.

They added two more in the fifth when Vance Vizcaino hit a two-out single, scoring Martini and Ladendorf. Iowa's pitching staff kept Omaha silent through six no-hit innings from major league rehabber Trevor Williams (2) and Kohl Stewart (4).

The Storm Chasers got their first hit and run of the game all in one swing, when Emmanuel Rivera homered off of Justin Steele with one out in the seventh. Steele was making his first appearance with the I-Cubs on major league rehab.

Wolters singled in another run in the seventh, bringing Iowa's lead back to five at 6-1. Kyle Ryan and Trevor Megill would keep it there, combining to throw two scoreless innings to close out the game.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Trevor Williams made his first major league rehab start with Iowa, throwing two scoreless innings. He hit one batter in the first, but retired the other six batters he faced, including two strikeouts.

- The three runs Iowa scored off of Kowar were the most he has given up in any Triple-A game this year. He had previously allowed just one earned run three times and zero runs three times.

- Trevor Williams and Kohl Stewart combined to throw six no-hit innings, broken up in the seventh when Emmanuel Rivera hit a solo shot off of MLB rehabber Justin Steele.

Iowa gets the day off tomorrow and will head to Indianapolis to start a six-game set with the Indianapolis Indians. First pitch between the I-Cubs and Indians is set for 6:05 pm CT on Tuesday, June 29, at Victory Field. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

