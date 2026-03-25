How Mac Hemmi Aims to Maximize His Talent at Lexington SC: USL All Access

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Lexington SC Head Coach Mac Hemmi to the show where they discuss a coaching path that has included stints in the USL Championship, Gainbridge Super League and National Women's Soccer League, the origin of his shortened first name, using soccer as a means to bridge cultures after moving to the United States as a 16-year-old, what makes the USL Championship challenging from a coaching perspective, and how he tries to get the most out of the talent at his disposal.

Watts and Kerr also discuss the First Round of the U.S. Open Cup, the upsets the round produced and the matchups to watch in next week's Second Round, why the Charleston Battery's United States U-20 international Colton Swan is a player that should be on everyone's radar, and look at this week's stadium news from Sacramento Republic FC and New Mexico United.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new episodes throughout the 2026 campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 25, 2026

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