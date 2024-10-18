Hossa Seals 1-0 Shutout Victory Against Manitoba

October 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins' Ville Husso on game night

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins' Ville Husso on game night(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

Grand Rapids, MI. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins posted their second shutout in three games to begin the campaign behind 22 saves by Ville Husso in a 1-0 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Friday at Van Andel Arena. This marked the first time in franchise history that the Griffins posted shutouts in their first two home games, with Sebastian Cossa and Husso combining for 57 saves in the two wins.

Husso became the first goalie to record a shutout in each of his first two Griffins appearances after he tallied a 25-save win last season on Jan. 26, 2024. It was also the 10th time in Griffins history that a Grand Rapids goalie recorded shutouts in consecutive appearances, the last coming in February 2018 behind Jared Coreau.

Another quiet first period saw the Griffins knotted up at zero with Manitoba before Joe Snively scored his first goal as a Griffin and the only tally Grand Rapids would need to give them a 1-0 lead at 10:26 in the second. A sweeping pass across the middle from Carter Mazur allowed Snively to snipe the puck over the glove of Thomas Milic from the top of the right circle.

Multiple close calls from the Moose kept the Griffins at bay early in the final period, including a Manitoba shot that ricocheted off the post after a chance by Simon Lundmark. Brogan Rafferty cleared the rebound from the crease and the Griffins came away unscathed. Grand Rapids continued the shutout when Husso stopped a 2-on-1 breakaway, sticking his right leg out in front of the oncoming puck.

Manitoba pulled Milic from the net at 18:06 to put the extra attacker on but were turned away in its scoring efforts, as Grand Rapids skated away with a 1-0 victory.

Notes

*Defensive prospect Shai Buium made his season debut.

Box Score

Manitoba 0 0 0 - 0

Grand Rapids 0 1 0 - 1

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Söderblom Gr (tripping), 9:17; Shaw Mb (slashing), 10:53; Dries Gr (slashing), 19:54.

2nd Period-1, Grand Rapids, Snively 1 (Mazur, Dries), 10:26. Penalties-Liwiski Mb (fighting), 13:05; Shine Gr (fighting), 13:05; Ford Mb (tripping), 14:12.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Liwiski Mb (roughing), 4:10; Tuomisto Gr (roughing), 4:10; Lambert Mb (high-sticking), 12:59.

Shots on Goal-Manitoba 7-9-6-22. Grand Rapids 6-9-4-19.

Power Play Opportunities-Manitoba 0 / 2; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.

Goalies-Manitoba, Milic 1-1-0 (19 shots-18 saves). Grand Rapids, Husso 1-0-0 (22 shots-22 saves).

A-4,862

Three Stars

GR Husso (SO, W, 22 saves); 2. GR Snively (goal); 3. MB Milic (L, 18 saves)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 2-1-0-0 (4 pts.) / Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Manitoba: 2-1-0-0 (4 pts.) / Sat., Oct. 19 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. CDT

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.