Honkers Settle for Split with Willmar
July 19, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
The Rochester Honkers (26-24, 8-8) dropped Game Two of the series on the road vs the Willmar Stingers (35-13, 9-5) on a Wednesday night at Bill Taunton Stadium. The Honkers could only manage three hits as Willmar took the lead with a three-run eighth inning and secured a series split.
Willmar scored first with an unearned run in the bottom of the 1st inning. That was the only run they scored off of Cole Seward (Colorado Mesa), who got through six innings for his third consecutive start as a Honker. Through three games, he has allowed just one earned run.
Kimo Fukofuka (San Jose State) tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning, scoring Ben North (Creighton) after his double. The game would stay deadlocked until the eighth inning. With two outs and two on, Sean Rimmer (Hawaii) served a go-ahead two-run single into center field to push the home team in front. Corbin Barker (UC Riverside) (1-3) allowed the base hit.
Tom Sun (Augustana) (1-0) pitched a sparkling four innings of relief for the Stingers, not allowing a run.
Rochester starts a three game home stand tomorrow vs the Thunder Bay Border Cats. Scheduled first pitch time is 6:35 p.m.
