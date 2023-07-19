Battle Jacks Drop Rain-Shortened Game 3 to Woodchucks, 8-3, Chucks Score 5 in the 8th Inning

Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks (28-23, 8-8) defeated the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (20-32, 10-8) in eight innings at Wausau Athletics Park, 8-3.

For a majority of the game, the Battle Jacks and Woodchucks were deadlocked at two runs a piece. Battle Creek got on the board with a two-RBI single from Spencer Verburg (Central Michigan), driving in Blake McRae (Eastern Michigan) and Jay Adams (Concordia). Wausau scored a single run in the 1st and 3rd innings to deadlock the game.

From the 4th inning until the 7th inning, the two teams were at a stalemate. Anthony Aloisio (Davenport) shined out of the bullpen, yielding just a single run in three and two thirds innings of work. Aloisio's versatility as both a batter and a pitcher has been a major asset to the Blue and White throughout the second half of the season.

After the Woodchucks took the lead in the prior frame, the Battle Jacks answered in the top of the 8th inning. Verburg delivered his third RBI of the day on a single, scoring Brock Daniels (Missouri) to tie the game, 3-3.

Unfortunately for the dogs, the game went downhill once the rain started falling. The sloppy conditions not only induced some fielding errors by Battle Creek but also affected the pitchers ability to find the strike zone. Wausau pounced on the opportunity by tacking on five runs to take the lead, 8-3. When the rain showers became thunderstorms, the game was officially called after eight innings.

Despite the loss, the Battle Jacks still won the three game series against the Woodchucks two games to one. The all-time season series between the two teams are tied at 54-54. Battle Creek will look to bounce back against Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday.

