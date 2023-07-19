Rivets Walk-off the Pit Spitters

Rockford, IL - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game two of the road series against the Rockford Rivets, 4-3. The Pit Spitters record drops to 31-21, and 9-8 in the second half.

Alec Atkinson led the Pit Spitters off with a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, going yard with a solo home run, his second of the year. The Pit Spitters offense stayed quiet until, in the top of the fifth inning when Parker Brosius reached second base on a throwing error made by third baseman David Bishop. Following Brosius stealing third, Cole Prout hit a sacrifice fly to center to bring in Brosius to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 2-0. Prout continued the offense with a single to lead of the top of the seventh. Traficante followed up the single with a walk to put runners on first and second with no outs. Atkinson singled to center scoring Traficante to make it 3-0. The Rivets offense began to click in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Nick Demarco hit a solo home run to cut into the Pit Spitters lead 3-1. The Rivets didn't stop there, as the offense continued in the bottom of the ninth with a Brendan Summerhill walk. Matthew Mebane came through, hitting a single, putting runners on the corners with one out. Khalil Walker doubled to left field scoring Summerhill and Mebane to tie the game at 3-3. After a Bennett Eltoft walk, Adam Juran singled to center, bringing in Walker to win the game for the Rivets 4-3.

The Pit Spitters drop to 31-21 on the season and 9-8 in the second half, while the Rivets drop to a 31-21 overall record and 11-7 in the second half. Pit Spitters starting pitcher, Nick Powers thew six innings of shutout ball, giving up two hits and striking out six. Anthony Ramirez threw an inning, giving up one run on three walks and a hit. Jared Ure threw inning and a third giving up three runs on two hits, and a walk, and was credited with the loss. Mitch White came in to try and shutdown the bottom of the ninth, but failed, giving up the game winning hit.

