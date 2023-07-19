Casen Taggart to Represent Growlers

Kalamazoo, MI - The Northwoods League has announced the participants for the 2023 Northwoods League Great Lakes All-Star Home Run Challenge which will take place the day before the Northwoods League Great Lakes All-Star game on Monday, July 24 at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City, Michigan.

Nine participants from each division of the Great Lakes have been chosen for the event which will feature a nine-inning competition. Casen Taggart will represent the Growlers in the competition.

Home Run Challenge Participants

Great Lakes East Great Lakes West

Roman Kuntz Kokomo Jackrabbits Ryan Sprock Madison Mallards

Glenn Miller Traverse City Pit Spitters Brendan Bobo Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

Casen Taggart Kalamazoo Growlers Dalton Pearson Wausau Woodchucks

Parker Brosius Traverse City Pit Spitters Owen Jackson Madison Mallards

Tyler Minnick Traverse City Pit Spitters Jack Gurevitch Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

Fischer Pyatt Battle Creek Battle Jacks Carlos Hernandez Green Bay Rockers

Nick DeMarco Rockford Rivets Jesse Donohoe Wausau Woodchucks

Lance Trippel Kenosha Kingfish JoJo Jackson Green Bay Rockers

Karson Hesser Kokomo Jackrabbits Colin Brueggeman Wausau Woodchucks

The format for the Home Run Challenge is below:

There will be 9 innings with each player having one half inning.

Away team (Great Lakes West) player bats first in the top of the inning, and home team player next (Great Lakes East) in the bottom half of the inning.

Each player will receive 2 minutes, 30 seconds to hit as many home runs as they can during their turn.

Each player will be allowed one timeout that they can take at any time during their 2:30, should they choose. Timeouts will be thirty seconds in length.

Should any contestant hit back-to-back home runs, they will be granted an additional :30 of time that will be added on after their original 2 minutes has completed and they take a :30 break. No timeouts will be granted during the bonus time session.

The Team that hits the most Home Runs will be declared the NWL Great Lakes HR Challenge Team Champions.

The Individual who hits the most home runs will be declared the NWL Great Lakes HR Challenge Individual Champion.

The 2023 Northwoods League Great Lakes All-Star Game will take place in Traverse City, Michigan, at Turtle Creek Stadium, home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:05 PM. The game will also air on ESPNU.

