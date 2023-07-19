Growlers Blank Chinooks Behind Career Performance from Eamon Horwedel

July 19, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo Mich. - Behind the best pitching performance of the year, the Growlers shut out the Lakeshore Chinooks to start off their road trip 8-0.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

- For a third consecutive game, Kalamazoo struck first. The Growlers would begin its scoring with some small ball. After a leadoff double from Gavin Lewis Jr, a sac fly from Henry Godbout and a walk to Jeter Ybarra, Casen Taggart put down a sacrifice squeeze bunt which resulted in an infield single.

- Anthony Stephan would then score Ybarra and Taggart with the bases loaded to give K-Zoo an early 3-0 lead.

- The Growlers would add another pair of runs in the third inning. Following a double into left from Banks Tolley, Anthony Stephan would bring the two home on a hard chopper into the 3-4 that got off the glove of Chinooks first-baseman Joseph Spence and into right field for a two-run error.

- The story of the night would be the arm of fourth-year Growlers and team captain Eamon Horwedel. In his best outing of his college career, Horwedel threw a complete-game one hit shutout and matched that up with 10 strikeouts. The CG shutout is the first in the Northwoods League this season and the first for the Growlers since June 3rd of 2019 when "Mr. Growler" Adam Wheaton did it.

- Continuing what now is a 10-game hit streak, Henry Godbout cleared the bases with two outs in the eighth on a three-run double off the left field wall. The extra insurance was more than enough for Horwedel who would shut the ninth inning down 1-2-3.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.