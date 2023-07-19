Madison Snaps Losing Streak to Rafters at Home, Takes Series

Madison, WI - Madison defeated Wisconsin Rapids for the first time at Warner Park since July 13, 2021 on Wednesday night at the Duck Pond to stay two games in front of Wausau in the Great Lakes West.

The Mallards had a good chance before the game started with All-Star Tommy Meyer on the bump. The lefty struggled with his command through his 4.1 innings, walking five and allowing three runs. Thankfully for Madison, those three were the only runs produced by the Rafters' offense on Wednesday.

Madison would tie the game on Jake Goolsby's three RBIs. His solo shot in the 5th inning put the Mallards on the scoreboard and a two-run single tied the game in the bottom of the 6th against Brycen Parrish, who entered after an injury to the starter Anthony Bennetti.

The Mallards took their first and only lead of the series finale in the 7th on a double-play ball rolled by Keenan Taylor in his return after a two week hiatus from the team. Chad McCann, who tossed 3.2 innings in scoreless relief, and Tyler Avery finished the job for the bullpen in the win. The arm barn held Wisconsin Rapids without a hit in just under five frames.

Madison opens a two-game series with Green Bay tomorrow at Warner Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 P.M. CST.

