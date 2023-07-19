Express Get It Done in Waterloo

Waterloo, IA - The Express traveled south of the Wisconsin border Tuesday night to take on the Waterloo Bucks. The men from the north enjoyed the victory as Eau Claire beat the Bucks 10-4.

Isaiah Katz took the hill for the Express to start the game. Katz pitched 6 clean innings, giving up just 2 hits and zero runs. This quality start put the team in position to use only 1 more pitcher per inning to close out the game. Although the Bucks got 4 runs in the later half, Katz and the crew did enough to ensure the Bucks didn't claw their way back into the ballgame.

The Express continued their high-powered offensive dominance, scoring another 10 runs. Most of these runs came in the 4th and 6th innings when 3 and 5 were added to the board respectively. Ryan Nagelbach (UIC), Rayth Petersen (UIC), and Nate Witte (UW-La Crosse) were all 3-5 on the night and Nagelbach drove in 3 runs for the Express.

The team was seeing the ball well, as the Express had 15 total hits on the night. All but two men in the lineup recorded a hit for the Trains, which added fuel to the victory fire.

The Express will look to stay in the Win Column in their next contest vs. the Bucks. They will get another shot at the deer Wednesday in Waterloo, with the first pitch coming at 6:35 pm CT. Follow the action live online on the Northwoods League Website, or tune into the game on the radio at 106.7 FM-Moose Country.

