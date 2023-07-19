Woodchucks Break Three-Game Losing Streak
July 19, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release
WAUSAU, Wis. - A five-run eighth inning put Wausau on top of Battle Creek Wednesday night 8-3.
With the bases loaded in a tie game 3-3, Brent Widder (Evansville) - who had two missed opportunities
with runners in scoring position earlier in the game - delivered in a big way, hitting a two-RBI single which
would end up scoring all three base runners due to an error in centerfield as well.
Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) and Mike Maginnis (Georgia State) would also have RBI hits in the
inning, which put Wausau (8-8/28-23) ultimately ahead before the game would be called due to weather.
The win over Battle Creek (10-8/20-32) translates to a 2-2 season series between the two teams.
Key Moments:
Maginnis had a four-hit game - his most in a game this season - driving in three runs.
Starting pitcher Henry Cone (McLennan CC (TX)) went four full innings, striking out five batters while only
allowing four hits and two runs. Those five strikeouts more than doubled his season total on the season.
Up Next:
Wausau heads down to Rockford for two games with the Rivets. First pitch from Rockford Stadium
Thursday, July 20 will be at 6:35 p.m.
For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.
