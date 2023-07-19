Woodchucks Break Three-Game Losing Streak

July 19, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, Wis. - A five-run eighth inning put Wausau on top of Battle Creek Wednesday night 8-3.

With the bases loaded in a tie game 3-3, Brent Widder (Evansville) - who had two missed opportunities

with runners in scoring position earlier in the game - delivered in a big way, hitting a two-RBI single which

would end up scoring all three base runners due to an error in centerfield as well.

Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) and Mike Maginnis (Georgia State) would also have RBI hits in the

inning, which put Wausau (8-8/28-23) ultimately ahead before the game would be called due to weather.

The win over Battle Creek (10-8/20-32) translates to a 2-2 season series between the two teams.

Key Moments:

Maginnis had a four-hit game - his most in a game this season - driving in three runs.

Starting pitcher Henry Cone (McLennan CC (TX)) went four full innings, striking out five batters while only

allowing four hits and two runs. Those five strikeouts more than doubled his season total on the season.

Up Next:

Wausau heads down to Rockford for two games with the Rivets. First pitch from Rockford Stadium

Thursday, July 20 will be at 6:35 p.m.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.