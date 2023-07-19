Rox Fall Short in Minot, Return Home Thursday

July 19, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox' Tyler Hemmesch on the mound

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox' Tyler Hemmesch on the mound(St. Cloud Rox)

MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (30-18) took game two of a two-game series to sweep the Minot Hot Tots (13-35) with an 7-0 final score, Wednesday, July 19 th. The Rox sit in first place in the Great Plains West division during the second half.

The starting pitcher for St. Cloud was Tyler Hemmesch. Hemmesch made his 3rd start and 5th appearance for the Rox, working through 4.0 innings pitched, giving up just two earned runs and striking out four batters. Hemmesch has a 4.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 14.0 innings pitched this season, giving up just eight hits.

Kyle Jackson drew three walks on the day, which gives him the league-leading total at 41. John Nett reached base three times, stealing two bases. Nett has 23 stolen bases this season, tied for the 4th most across the Northwoods League. Jackson Hauge had two hits, adding on to his team-leading hit total, which sits at 51.

Garrett McLaughlin pitched 0.1 innings as the first relief arm in his 12th appearance, the 2nd most appearances on the roster. Ryan Chmielewski had his best relief outing of the season, holding the Hot Tots scoreless with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work. Chmielewski's 27.0 innings pitched are the 3rd highest mark for St. Cloud this season.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is Ryan Chmielewski!

The Rox return home on July 20th for a 6:35 pm first pitch against the Willmar Stingers! It will be "Christmas in July" Night, presented by Best Western Plus! For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information and everything Rox please visit www.stcloudrox.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.