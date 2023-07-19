Clark Handled the Bark
July 19, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release
In the longest home game in Mankato this season, the Bismarck Larks held off the MoonDogs and the weather to win 15-9.
The Larks got things started right away with six quick runs in the top of the first inning, putting the MoonDogs at a huge disadvantage before ever stepping into the batter's box.
Two more runs would come across in the third for the Larks to extend the lead to 8-0, but then the MoonDogs made things interesting. Three runs in the bottom half of the inning cut the Lark lead to 8-3. Four more in the fourth made it a one-run game.
The momentum had shifted in favor of the MoonDogs, and it peaked in the bottom of the fifth as the home team tied the game at eight.
But there was much more baseball to be played. The Larks came alive once again, scoring two runs in the sixth, three in the seventh, and two more in the eighth. By the time they were done, Bismarck was sitting comfortably with a 15-9 lead.
During this stretch, however, two rain delays paused the game for about an additional hour. Once back on the field, the two teams continued to put men on base, but the final score would remain 15-9 in favor of the Larks.
The MoonDogs will stay home at ISG Field for four more games of their current six-game homestand, taking on the Waterloo Bucks Thursday at 6:35.
