Dock Spiders Take Game Two Against Kingfish 7-4

July 19, 2023









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on the field

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders bounced back on Wednesday night as they took a 7-4 victory over the Kingfish. The Kingfish scored four runs early on, after they ambushed Dock Spiders starter Mason Weckler (Wisconsin-Stevens Point). The Kingfish held a 4-0 lead, headed into the top of the sixth inning. Shortstop Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh) reached on an error, then an RBI single from Catcher Brady Katterhagen (Wisconsin-Platteville) scored Surane. First Baseman Kelsen Johnson (St. Petersburg) roped a double into the gap which put the Dock Spiders offense in a position for runs. A fielder's choice off the bat of right fielder Jared Heinzen (Wisconsin-Parkside) scored Johnson which made the score 4-2. Another double from designated hitter Jacob Anderson (Michigan State) advanced Heinzen to third base and then third baseman Graiden West (Rice) reached on an error by Kingfish third basemen Brandon Nigh (Oakland) allowed Heinzen and Anderson to score, which tied the game. In the top of the seventh, Dock Spiders second baseman Jack Gorman ripped a leadoff home run, his third home run of the week, which gave the Dock Spiders a 5-4 lead. The Dock Spiiders scored two more runs in the eighth, capped off by a two RBI single by Jack Gorman which scored Heinzen and Anderson. After the insurance runs, the Dock Spiders turned to Zach Silifies (Elizabethtown) and Tanner Smith (Presbyterian) for the late innings. Smith loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth butf struck out Brandon Nigh which ended the game.

Dock Spiders reliever Mitchel Johnson (Catholic) received the win, his first of the season, while Kingfish reliever Ryan Linkletter (Northern Illinois) was tagged with his third loss of the season. Tanner Smith received his third save of the season. The Dock Spiders improve to 21-31 on the season, 8-9 in the second half. The Dock Spiders will be back at home on Thursday as they take on the Lakeshore Chinooks. It's Medical professionals night at the Herr-Baker Field! The Community will offer a giant 'Thank You' to area medical professionals with a 1$ ticket special. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

