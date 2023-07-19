Rockers Look to Win Season Series against Kokomo

July 19, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers infielder AJ Anzai at the plate

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers infielder AJ Anzai at the plate(Green Bay Rockers)

Kokomo, IN. - The Rockers return to Kokomo Municipal Stadium for the final time this season. The matchup is the second game of a four-game road trip for the Rockers. First pitch for Wednesday night is set for 6:05 p.m. central time.

Green Bay and Kokomo squared off two times in the first half of the season where the Rockers took a 2-0 series lead. With yesterday's loss, Green Bay now leads the season series by one game.

In Tuesday night's game, the Rockers lost to the Jackrabbits for the first time this season 17-5. Despite a three-run homer from Mateo Matthews (Wagner), the Rockers would come up short as a pair of Roman Kuntz (Morehead State) home runs would fuel them to an offensive outburst.

With the loss, Green Bay is 5-10 in the second half of play and is just three games back of first place. The team's overall record remains above .500 at 26-25.

On the hill for the Rockers in Wednesday's contest is Brett Sanchez (Belhaven). The recently named All-Star currently has a 5-1 record and a 2.56 ERA across seven starts. Sanchez continues to lead the league in strikeouts with 56.

AJ Anzai (Chapman) continues to swing the bat well for Green Bay. The left-handed hitter increased his overall average to .351 and is batting .556 over his last two games. He has five multi-hit performances in his last seven contests.

After Wednesday night's contest, the band will travel to Madison, Wisconsin for the team's final road series at Warner Park this season. First pitch against the Mallards is set for 6:05 p.m. central time.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.