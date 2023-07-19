Rockers Complete Comeback Over Jackrabbits to Win Season Series

Kokomo, IN.- The Rockers won the second game of the four-game road trip over the Kokomo Jackrabbits 8-5. With the win, they secured the win of the season series against Kokomo 3-1.

Starting on the mound for the Rockers was Brett Sanchez (Belhaven). The Great Lakes All-Star would strike out seven batters through 5.2 innings of work. He remains the Northwoods League leader in strikeouts with 63.

Scoring in this matchup opened in the bottom of the first inning when the Jackrabbits put a run across.

Green Bay would tie the game one inning later in the second. Right fielder Jack Holman (UCLA) hit an RBI single to score third baseman Jayson Jones (Arkansas), making it a 1-1 ball game.

The Jackrabbits would get two more runs in the bottom half of the frame off the bat of Elias Fiddler (Phoenix College).

The Rockers crept one run closer in the fifth inning. Second baseman Cooper Kelly (Kansas) hit an RBI double to right field to score left fielder Cuyler Zukowski (Creighton). They trailed 3-2 through five innings.

Green Bay reliever Tyler Horvath (Case Western Reserve) would be the next arm to go for Green Bay after Kokomo put up two more runs. The all-star out of the bullpen retired the first batter he saw.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Rockers tied the game once more. In his return to the team, center fielder Max Mims (Southwestern) hit a three-run homer to left field, tying the game at five apiece.

One inning later, Green Bay claimed their first lead of the night when Holman picked up his second RBI of the game. With a double to left-center field, he put the Rockers in front 6-5.

Holman wouldn't stop there as he drove in two more runs with a single. He finished the day 4-of-5 at the plate, bringing his season average up to .309.

With an 8-5 lead behind him, Horvath slammed the door in the ninth giving Green Bay the win. Horvath tossed 3.1 scoreless innings against his former Northwoods League team, striking out three batters along the way.

With the win, the Rockers are now 6-10 in the second half. The team's overall record improved to 27-25.

Up next for the Rockers is the second half of the four-game road trip. The team travels to Warner Park for the final two times this season to play the Madison Mallards. First pitch for Thursday's game is set for 6:05 p.m.

