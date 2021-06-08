Honkers Fall in Finale with Bismarck Thanks to Larks Pitching

After putting up some gaudy offensive numbers over the last two games, the Honkers fell back to Earth, settling for a series split after a 7-1 final.

The story of the night was quality Bismarck pitching, getting a great start from Seth Brewer. (Northern St.) Brewer was in command of his pitches and the strike zone throughout the night, tossing six innings of one run ball, allowing just 4 hits, walking none, and notching eight strikeouts.

The Bismarck offense was able to generate enough timely hitting in the ballgame, With a Derek Shoen (University of Mary) 2- RBI single in first and Ethan Kleinheider (Rockhurst) RBI groundout to send Bismarck to the middle innings with a 3-1 lead.

The lone run for Rochester came in the bottom of the sixth, with the bases empty and two-outs, Ryan Thompson (Purdue) drove a double off the field wall before Marco Castillo (Claremont McKenna) drove him in with an RBI single.

Using five hits in the final two innings, Bismarck managed to tack on four runs, with the Larks bullpen trio of Brian Baker (Northern State), Brett Barnett (South Dakota State), and Blake Gallagher (Minot State) combining for three shutout innings in relief.

The Honkers pitching staff was solid to open the ballgame as well, Brendan Medoro (Fairleigh Dickinson) held Bismarck to two earned runs over five innings, striking out three. He was followed by Patrick Williams (Lipscomb) who set down all six batters he faced in order.

With their two-game winning streak snapped, the Honkers sit at 4-4 through the first eight games of the season. They host the St. Cloud Rox in the opener of a home and home tomorrow night at Mayo Field.

