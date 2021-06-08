Express Win in Extras

2 wins and 2 walk-offs to show for it. Unorthodox, maybe, but we will always take what we can get, including a hard-fought victory. A pitcher's battle, which included Duluth's Bed Shepard and Winona State's Nick Herold, kept the Huskies to only 2 runs. On the batting side, the big name of the night, Nova Southeastern's Alejandro Macario, drove a single through the third base gap to drive Winona State's Derek Baumgartner home and end the game.

With this much action in the first of a 5-game homestand, we can only imagine how many more exciting games and moments there are to come. Coming this week, we battle division opponents for a race in the standings. These teams include the Minnesota Mud Puppies and the Waterloo Bucks. Each 2-game series will provide a challenge, but just as we showed last Friday and again tonight, we have what it takes to get a win, and that's exactly what we'll be looking for.

The Express are back for their second game of the 5 game homestand. Come out to Carson Park with your Best Friend for BOGO tickets in the general admission and grandstand!

