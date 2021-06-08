Mallards Head to Kenosha to Open Series with Kingfish

June 8, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







The Madison Mallards (4-4) go on the road once again on Tuesday as they'll start a two-game set with the Kenosha Kingfish (5-3).

The Mallards have split all four of their opening two-game sets, with their most recent game being a 13-4 loss to the Traverse City Pit Spitters at home.

Ike Buxton (Lipscomb) gave the Ducks just two innings on the mound as the Pit Spitters offense exploded for five runs in the first and another in the second.

On the mound tonight for the Mallards will be Ernie Day (Iowa Western). Day's first start this season was in Wausau, Wisconsin against the Woodchucks when he pitched 4.1 innings giving up two earned runs and striking out five.

The probable starting pitcher for the Kingfish tonight is Dante Guarascio (Carthage College). Guarascio was named the Northwoods League pitcher of the night after his first performance one the mound, pitching five shutout innings with eight strikeouts.

For game two of the series, the projected starter for the Mallards on the mound is Andrew Neu (UW-Milwaukee). Neu also made his Mallards debut against the Woodchucks and pitched well, allowing two unearned runs to score over 5.2 innings with four strikeouts.

The Mallards come into the night in a tie for third place in the Great Lakes West division. The first pitch tonight is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with the same first pitch time scheduled for Wednesday night's game as well to complete the two-game set.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.